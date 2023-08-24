1 man shot after disturbance with girlfriend in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old man was shot after being involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend on Thursday evening in Grandview, Mo.

At 3:45 p.m., Grandview Police responded to a shooting call in the 6100 block of 153rd Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers quickly located the man and called for immediate medical assistance.

The man was taken to an area hospital. Police believe the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Grandview Detectives are investigating this case.

