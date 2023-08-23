What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Will it be “Downtown Renaissance” in East Village or “Transformed District” in North KC?

From retail, residential area, offices and hotels to year-round entertainment, new ballpark district plans released by the Royals featured the East Village in Downtown Kansas City as one of the two finalists. It would span 27 acres from 9th St. to 14th St. and Cherry to Charlotte St. The location would be just blocks away from the T-Mobile Center and Power & Light District.

These Royals fans say this draft would be a dream.

“I’d pick it because it’s easier to get to and I think it’ll be more dynamic. If you notice on tv the first thing the cameras do is pan the city and that ballpark right there in the city is dynamic people look at it and say wow I want to be there,” says Victor Salazar.

“I do think downtown area just for accessibility, bars, transportation will obviously be easier for people to get from the stadium to the bar and then home,” says Tyra Lyday.

The East Village site is more commercial-focused.

It’s intended to harmonize with existing downtown development like the Power and Light District and would bring 20,000 jobs to the area during the construction phase.

The two sites both focus on experience, economy, community and brand.

“This will be good for KC, no matter where we land. We’ll see to that and you hold us to it,” says Brooks Sherman, President of Business Operations for the Royals.

