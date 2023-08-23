Suspect in custody after Tuesday night stabbing in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 Jackson Avenue at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found a victim in an apartment parking lot with wounds.

That victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition and a subject of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

The apartment is near the cross streets of E. Truman Road and E. 16th Street.

