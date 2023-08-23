Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as flight attendant for first time

Son pilots United Airlines flight with mom on board as a flight attendant for the first time. (Source: CNN, COLE DOSS, INSTAGRAM, UNITED AIRLINES, MOYA DOSS, FACEBOOK, PEACHES & HERB, POLYDOR, CAROLINE DOSS)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An unexpected in-flight announcement left passengers cheering on a recent United Airlines flight from the U.S. to Spain.

United Airlines Pilot Cole Doss announced it was the first time in two years at United that he was flying the plane that his mother was also working on.

“She’s been one of my biggest supporters in life and career in becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson,” Doss can be heard saying in an announcement to passengers and crew.

Doss’ mother has been a flight attendant at United for over 45 years. His father has worked in aviation and his sister is the latest in the family to also become a flight attendant.

“I’m especially honored and excited to be able to fly her for the first time today,” Doss continued to say in his announcement. ‘To my mom, I love you. And to everyone on board, welcome aboard our family-friendly skies.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat

Latest News

A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school after officials tell him to remove American flags from his truck
Chloe LaRue (left) and Seyona Waldron (right) are two eighth graders who earned spots as...
‘Makes me feel proud’: Two girls break boundaries as members of football team
Details on North KC stadium
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Survey says Clay County voters oppose sales tax for new Royals stadium
A high school student is refusing to remove large American flags from his truck that school...
Teen leaves high school over American flag dispute