Shatto Milk slows production due to heat wave

FILE: Shatto Milk Company production will be limited as the farm gives extra care to cows during the heat wave.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSBORNE, Mo. (KCTV) - As temperatures stay sky-high in the area during a historic heat wave, Shatto Milk Company is asking customers for leniency.

The company said it is using fans and sprinklers to give its cows a cooling shower between milkings, and milk production will be below normal levels.

“The Shatto family and their team is prioritizing the health and safety of their animals over dairy production,” they said in a release Wednesday. “The Shatto team is asking customers to bear with them over the course of the next few weeks while they play catch up to what is sure to be a long process of ensuring the cows are happy and healthy once the heat wave passes.”

FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended to Friday evening

Shatto Milk Company is uniquely impacted by the heat as the only local dairy getting milk from cows they own on their farm in Osborne.

