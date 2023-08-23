Police: Liberty woman got outside of broken down vehicle, fatally struck by truck

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle.

The Liberty Police Department stated that Savanna Churchill of Liberty, Missouri, had been outside of her disabled vehicle near the intersection of La Frenz and Ruth Ewing Roads about 2:30 p.m. when she was hit by a Dodge Ram.

Churchill died at the scene of the crash.

Police reported the driver of the Ram walked away from the scene and was taken into custody several blocks away.

The driver remained in police custody Wednesday morning pending charges, according to Liberty police.

