Olathe pool closing early due to forecasted heat conditions
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Those looking to beat the heat at the Mill Creek Pool may have to set their alarm clocks — or find another location.
Olathe Parks and Recreation announced the facility would close at 12 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for “ the safety of lifeguards and staff” due to the heat.
The area remains under an excessive heat warning, and feel-like temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon.
