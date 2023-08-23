Olathe pool closing early due to forecasted heat conditions

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Those looking to beat the heat at the Mill Creek Pool may have to set their alarm clocks — or find another location.

Olathe Parks and Recreation announced the facility would close at 12 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for “ the safety of lifeguards and staff” due to the heat.

The area remains under an excessive heat warning, and feel-like temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon.

