Okla. authorities dig up ‘potential connections’ that may link unsolved missing person, murder cases to Dennis Rader

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Osage County Sheriff’s Office (OSCO) in Oklahoma on Wednesday released more details on a search of a property in Park City, Kan., formerly owned by Dennis Rader, also known as BTK.

The sheriff’s office said the operation was aimed at collecting “items of evidentiary value based on specific leads that the OCSO had received.”

Under the guidance of Sheriff Eddie Virden, a team of investigators from Oklahoma searched the property with the primary focus of finding items that might be closely tied to the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Dawn Kinney from Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“This ongoing investigation has uncovered potential connections to other missing persons cases and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas, which are possibly linked to Dennis Rader,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

OSCO said it has been working alongside the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), sharing crucial information and collaborating on this case.

During the search, items of interest were recovered at the former residence of Dennis Rader. These items will undergo thorough examination to determine their potential relevance to the ongoing investigations. At this stage, Dennis Rader is considered a prime suspect in these unsolved cases, including the Cynthia Dawn Kinney case from Pawhuska.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office committed to pursuing every lead uncovered. Sheriff Eddie Virden and his dedicated team will continue their determined efforts to bring closure to these cases and provide answers to the families seeking justice.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said it has uncovered potential connections to...
The Osage County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma said it has uncovered potential connections to local missing person and murder cases that may be connected to BTK.(Osage County Sheriff's Office (Oklahoma))

We expect to learn more about what authorities were searching for on Tuesday at the former property of serial killer Dennis Rader, who referred to himself as BTK, which stands for bind, torture, kill. The Osage County undersheriff confirmed that items were found in what was previously the backyard of the property.

He said it was not a body or bones, but related to cases in which they believe Rader to be a suspect.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, said she learned about the 1976 disappearance of 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney, possibly connected to her father. Kinney was last seen working at a laundromat in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, located in Osage County.

Rader confirmed to 12 News that he was questioned by Oklahoma investigators about the cold case because of visits he made to the area during the time of Kinney’s disappearance. He confessed in detail to other murders but has denied any involvement in the Kinney case.

The Osage undersheriff said more details on the investigation would be released later on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

