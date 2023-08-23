Missouri man charged in 2019 hotel arson in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri man is charged with arson for his alleged role in a Northland hotel fire.

Clay County Prosecutors charged Ashish R. Patel, 42, of Sedalia, with first-degree arson this week.

Investigators said firefighters were called to the Days Inn on 291 Highway in Liberty, Missouri on Oct. 2, 2019. By the time the firefighters arrived, flames were already burning through the hotel’s roof.

Crews evacuated the hotel and no injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was intentionally set.

