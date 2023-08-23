Aging & Style
Merriam resident cited for endangering a child after 3-year-old left in car

Shawnee Kansas Police
Shawnee Kansas Police(Shawnee Kansas Police/Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 32-year-old Merriam resident received a notice to appear in municipal court after leaving a 3-year-old child in a car for nearly an hour.

On Monday, Shawnee Police Department officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old child left in a vehicle. The child was left in a vehicle for approximately 50 minutes in the 16100 block of 65th Street at 5:07 p.m.

Officers found the child inside a vehicle that was running. It was determined after evaluation that the child did not need medical care and was not in medical danger.

The resident received a notice for endangering a child.

Shawnee Police asked community members to remember to “Look before you lock” to make sure young passengers are not left inside of vehicles.

