Man pleads guilty to crash that killed Overland Park teen walking from school

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man charged in connection with a crash that killed an Overland Park teenager pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Sudhir S. Gandhi, 75, entered the plea during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

With the plea, Gandhi took responsibility for hitting and killing 14-year-old Alex Rumple in April 2019. The crash took place around 3:15 p.m. near 123rd Street and Switzer Road in Overland Park. Investigators said the crash happened as Rumple walked home from school.

Investigators said Rumple was on the sidewalk when Gandhi’s car jumped the curb, damaged a fence, and hit the teenager. She died from her injuries at a hospital.

Gandhi will be sentenced in October.

