Lee’s Summit High School renovations nearly complete as students head back to class

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of upgrades and improvements are coming to the Lee’s Summit School District, including an $80 million project at Lee’s Summit High School.

The $80 million bond was approved by Lee’s Summit voters in 2020 and renovations at the school started in 2021.

School staff says the improvements include renovated spaces, updated HVAC systems, and technology, connecting the building, and new furniture.

This year, Lee’s Summit High School will celebrate 150 years as a school, with the current building opening in 1953. Before the most recent upgrades, the building hadn’t been renovated since the late 1990′s.

Lee’s Summit Principal, Dr. Kari Harrison said a completely new building would have cost the district over $150 million dollars and could have potentially moved the school to a different location.

“This is the lighthouse of the community and for us to be in the spot this building has stood for 80 years as the original high school means a lot to the community and it was important to remain here.”

Lee’s Summit High School is the oldest high school in the district, with Lee’s Summit West opening in 2004 and Lee’s Summit North opening in 1995. Lee’s Summit High senior, Cassidy Smock, said the upgrades make it feel like one of the newer schools.

“Our school is a lot older, it looks a lot older especially compared to West and North,” Smock said. “We’re finally up with the rest of them, we finally have a new school like everyone else.”

The school is holding an open house on September 22 for anyone who wants to see the renovations.

