Lawrence man wanted for homicide in custody after prolonged standoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old Lawrence man wanted for a violent crime was safely taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a prolonged standoff with police.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, Kevin L. Harris was taken into custody at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harris was wanted for a violent felony in Wichita.

Lawrence Police said they were notified around 11 p.m. Tuesday night that a suspect in a Wichita homicide was believed to be inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terrace. Officers set up a perimeter on the apartment building and gathered information that led investigators to believe the suspect was present.

Crisis negotiators from LKPD were able to establish contact with people in the apartment and confirm that Harris was present. The tactical team began evacuating the apartment building when it was clear Harris would not come out, and was allegedly armed.

After multiple hours of discussion, negotiators were able to convince the man to allow a female to leave the apartment. Following multiple additional hours of deliberation, negotiators convinced the man to leave the apartment. He exited the apartment and surrendered peacefully at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Harris was turned over by Lawrence Police to investigators from the Wichita Police Department, and said he will be transported back to their jurisdiction.

Authorities from the Lawrence Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical and Topeka Police responded to the scene. Although authorities said intense heat presented several challenges, it did not lead to any injuries nor was anyone medically treated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.