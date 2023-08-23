Lawrence is first Kansas city to protect residents from hair discrimination

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawrence becomes the first in the state of Kansas to adopt an ordinance protecting people from hair discrimination.

City commissioners passed the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The ordinance makes it a violation of the city’s code to discriminate against anyone based on their natural hair or other protective hairstyles. The city said the regulations prevent discrimination in employment and housing based on a person’s race, sex, religion, color, national origin, age, ancestry, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or familial status. After Tuesday’s vote, it also prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair style or texture.

Lawrence leaders decided to draft the ordinance following a presentation to the Human Relations Commission about the CROWN Act. The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Anyone in Lawrence who believes they have been discriminated against can submit an Intake Discrimination Complaint form online.

Kansas City, Missouri, passed its version of the CROWN Act in 2020.

