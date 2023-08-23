KCPS teachers have a chance to win a free, two-year lease at Three Light Luxury Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One teacher will get to live in style for the next two years thanks to a partnership between Kansas City Public Schools and Kansas City Power & Light District.

Together, they will give away a two-year apartment lease to one lucky teacher at Three Light Luxury Apartments.

“With the grand opening of Three Light quickly approaching, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome another KCPS teacher to our newest residential community within the Power & Light District,” said Power & Light District president John Monke. “Being able to give back to one of the teachers who serves as a mentor for our youth is just one piece of our ongoing commitment to KCPS.”

KCPS teachers can nominate themselves for the apartment contest beginning Sept. 1, and they will receive a link to apply from KCPS. The nomination period closes Oct. 1, and the winner will be announced later in the year.

A release stated similar contests have been held for two-year leases to four teachers at One Light and Two Light since the partnership in 2019.

The new luxury apartment complex will open in September.

