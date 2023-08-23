KC Crime Stoppers: Donald Prothero

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Donald Prothero, 24, is wanted on a Missouri Parole Violation Warrant for child molestation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Prothero’s last known address was near 6th Street and Mulberry Street in Kansas City, Missouri, but his current whereabouts are unknown. He also has a previous address in Edgerton, Missouri, and in Platte County, Missouri.

Prothero is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blond hair with blue eyes and has tattoos on his left calf, left hand and right shoulder.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.