Kansas City pitmaster represents metro in national competition show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City pitmaster is representing the metro in the national spotlight while hoping to to grab some big bragging rights.

Richard Fergola, known by his competition name of Fergolicious, advanced to the semi-finals in the TV show “Barbecue Country.”

The show airs on TCN| The Country Network.

Producers say “Barbecue Country” wants to find the best backyard pitmasters and grillers in America. Show contestants are paired up in teams of two. Each team consists of a pitmaster, or expert, like Fergola, along with someone considered a backyard griller.

Since the show debuted, teams have already been narrowed down to the final three teams. Fergola is on one of those semi-finalists. You can also watch Fergola’s “Barbecue Country” episode online.

Friends, family, and fans of Fergola will gather at Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to watch the show finale. Fergola’s “day job” is at Proud Souls Barbecue. The business is located at 8646 N. Boardwalk Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The finale of “Barbecue Country” starts at 7 p.m. The winner of the competition show will be named BBQ Backyard Champion and walk away with $15,000 in cash and prizes.

