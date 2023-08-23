Aging & Style
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a hot week for the thousands of teachers and students returning to schools across the Kansas City metro.

Coaches and student athletes already moved practices earlier in the day, relocated inside buildings with A/C, and provided extra rest and water breaks to keep teenagers as safe as possible.

Now the heat is impacting games under the Friday night lights.

The Belton School District is the first in the Kansas City metro to announce changes to Friday football games. The district announced Wednesday afternoon that the Belton High School game at Excelsior Springs High School on Aug. 25 is delayed. Kickoff is now scheduled for 8 a.m. because of the forecasted temperatures.

Park Hill School District announced the football game it is hosting against Battle High School in Columbia will also kickoff an hour later at 8 a.m. Friday night because of the heat. Park Hill South is traveling to Rock Bridge. That game will kickoff at 8 p.m.

FORECAST: Excess heat warning extended to Friday evening

Other metro school districts said they are following Missouri State High School Athletic Association guidelines to keep students, staff and families safe during this extreme heat, but haven’t yet decided is football games will be delayed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with information from other school districts if they decide to change kickoff times for Friday night football games.

