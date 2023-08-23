Kansas City-area health experts warn of Mumps cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Health experts warn doctors and hospitals on both sides of the state line to watch for symptoms of mumps.

Jackson County Public Health said it knows of one person living in the eastern part of the county who tested positive for the Mumps virus. The health department reports that person also exposed at least four others to the virus.

The people who were exposed live in Jackson County, Cass County, Kansas City, Missouri, and Johnson County, Kansas.

Symptoms of the virus include swollen salivary glands.

Anyone who believes they have Mumps, or has been exposed to the virus, is asked to go to the doctor for a test.

