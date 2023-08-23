Former Olathe nursing home employee sentenced in elder abuse case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman accused of stealing more than $150,000 from people living in a Johnson County nursing home is heading to prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Patricia Ann Myler to serve a total of four years in prison.

Myler was charged in February 2022, with multiple counts of identity theft, computer crimes, and mistreatment of an elder person.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said the crimes happened while Myler worked at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home in Olathe.

Court records showed Myler targeted at least six elder victims and stole a total of more than $150,000 from them.

