Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Olathe nursing home employee sentenced in elder abuse case

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman accused of stealing more than $150,000 from people living in a Johnson County nursing home is heading to prison.

A Johnson County judge sentenced Patricia Ann Myler to serve a total of four years in prison.

Myler was charged in February 2022, with multiple counts of identity theft, computer crimes, and mistreatment of an elder person.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said the crimes happened while Myler worked at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home in Olathe.

ALSO READ: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman

Court records showed Myler targeted at least six elder victims and stole a total of more than $150,000 from them.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on...
HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care

Latest News

Belton Police: Suspect in custody after assaulting officer
Generic gavel picture
Man pleads guilty to crash that killed Overland Park teen walking from school
Shawnee Kansas Police
Merriam resident cited for endangering a child after 3-year-old left in car
Burglary investigation.
Vandals cause $50k in damage to Kansas City shelter