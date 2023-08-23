FORECAST: Excessive heat warnings remain in place through Friday evening as dangerous heat continues

Yet another day of dangerous heat is in the books. Most of us made it to the upper 90s and lower 100s, feeling as hot as 120 in spots. Not much relief is offered overnight as we are only expecting lows to drop near 80 degrees. A few more days of high heat are on the table, with some relief eventually working in by the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 90s, with some spots reaching the 100-degree mark. It will be noticeably humid to start the day, but by the afternoon you might feel a slight decrease in humidity levels.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in place through Friday evening. This means we have two more afternoons for dangerous heat feeling as high as 105-115, especially in the peak heating hours of the day from 12-6 PM. Friday night lights kick off this week, and the start of our local games will be hot in the mid-90s. A cold front finally swings through into early Saturday morning, dropping our temperatures off by the time we get into the weekend. Temps in the 80s are back for Saturday, with lower 80s on Sunday and beyond!

There is a slim chance for a random shower as the front comes through late Friday, and then again on Saturday, but I expect most of us to stay dry. Sunday morning we will watch for a few more light and spotty showers, but none of these weekend chances will offer much rain.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.