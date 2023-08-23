Aging & Style
FORECAST: Excessive heat extends another day but chances of cooler temperatures are on the horizon

Excessive heat extends another day but chances of cooler temperatures are on the horizon
By Greg Bennett
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This ridge of upper-level high pressure has created a historical heatwave across the Missouri River Valley. Feel like temperatures are yet again expected between 106° today conservatively to 112°. Even this morning, temperatures are hovering within the lower 80s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 80s. Wind mainly out of the southwest between five and 15 mph will be common. The actual air temperature should range between 95° and 100° today. Unfortunately, excessive heat warnings have now expanded into Friday but are expected to lift by 9 Friday night. The confidence of this occurring is extremely high as we continue to monitor a pattern of retrograding to this upper-level ridge for the weekend. Retrograding means moving against the flow or moving in the opposite direction. That’s what this upper-level high-pressure system will do. Instead of tracking to the east, it will revert back to the southwest. Temperatures are expected to fall Saturday to seasonable in the upper 80s and then lower 80s by Sunday as we increase heavy cloud content and chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(KCTV 5)

In the meantime, the peak of our heat is expected Thursday afternoon with most areas dealing with 100° as an air temperature. Humidity at the surface, however, is lessening which will decrease heat index values. Even though we’re expecting around 100° tomorrow afternoon, the feel-like temperature is expected only between 105° and 110°. We will also continue this into Friday’s forecast. Please take extreme caution with any outdoor activities, especially after 11 this morning. By 10 a.m. we anticipate air temperatures to already reach the 90° mark.

