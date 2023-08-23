Farmers facing challenges as heat wave continues

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - One type of worker that can’t move their jobs indoors during this heatwave is farmers, but in order to keep food on the table we still need them. So how are they making it through this weather?

Farmers needed air fans and plenty of water as they sold their products. Now imagine having to walk through an entire field planting and harvesting those goods in over 100-degree weather. Thankfully, some crops are more tolerant to the heat than people are.

Jennifer Thomas owns the Jet Produce and Meats farm with her husband. Where they grow all sorts of crops that actually enjoy this type of heat.

“Tomatoes are OK as long as you give enough water to them,” Thomas told KCTV. “Okra is in heaven right now. Okra loves this temperature. We don’t like picking it, so it’s really impacted ourselves and our employees much more than our crops.”

To avoid being caught out in the middle of fields under the blazing sun, the Thomas family and other farmers have started their shifts earlier and stretched out how long they spend getting crops in.

“Squash and zucchini are still getting picked but not as much. We’re trying to start more at 6:00 a.m. rather than 8:00 a.m.,” Thomas continued. “And actually my husband was actually out at 5:30 a.m. because we have greenhouses to water them.”

Despite the heat index making it feel like the triple digits, turnout has not been impacted at the Lenexa Farmers Market. So vendors haven’t lost money due to the heatwave.

“When people come to shop at our farmers market instead of going to a grocery store, our farmers get to keep 90 percent of that dollar,” Lenexa Recreation Supervisor Jenny Doty said. “Whereas if they sell their produce to a grocery store, they’re getting less than 20 cents for that same zucchini.”

As for livestock, the Thomas family has needed to adjust how they house their chickens to keep them hydrated and healthy in this heatwave.

“We’ve had to put sprinklers on top of the roof and we’ve added six more fans bigger than the household fans,” Thomas added, “to try and increase airflow because especially the chickens do not do well with the heat.”

The heat has not forced local farmers we spoke with to increase their prices. The price you pay at the market is almost identical to what you pay in the grocery store but here, you get that personal attention.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.