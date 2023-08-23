Contrasting options available for new Royals ballpark district

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - In Kansas City we’re used to big match-ups like the I-70 series between the Royals and Cardinals or the Chiefs and the Raiders.

So, who will win this big match-up for the future home of the Kansas City Royals, the East Village or across the river in North Kansas City?

The leaders of this ballpark project see it as more than just a ballpark.

“We envision a variety, a district of vibrancy and activity 365 days a year for everyone in the community,” says Brooks Sherman, the Royals’ President of Business Operations.

With each site a different focus, new ballpark renderings released by the royals showcase the Downtown East Village location as a more commercial-oriented plan.

The hope is for the ballpark to work alongside the preexisting Power and Light District to offer a slew of jobs, non stop entertainment, more retail, housing, hotels and office spaces.

Officials say the North Kansas City site is all about transforming an area.

A 90-acre development that will feature a more horizontal district design, with new hotels, green spaces, an exhibition center, a separate performance venue, housing, office and retail buildings surrounding the park.

“The experience, the economy, the community, brand, all of these things go into our thinking about what could be for Kansas City and a new ballpark district. We think it would be a great benefit for our community no matter which location we land and we are going to work hard to make the right selection.

The Royals plan to make that selection of their new home location in the next month.

