Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Contrasting options available for new Royals ballpark district

The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in North Kansas City.(Kansas City Royals)
By Greg Payne
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - In Kansas City we’re used to big match-ups like the I-70 series between the Royals and Cardinals or the Chiefs and the Raiders.

So, who will win this big match-up for the future home of the Kansas City Royals, the East Village or across the river in North Kansas City?

The leaders of this ballpark project see it as more than just a ballpark.

“We envision a variety, a district of vibrancy and activity 365 days a year for everyone in the community,” says Brooks Sherman, the Royals’ President of Business Operations.

Caption
MORE: What to know about the Royals’ East Village proposal

With each site a different focus, new ballpark renderings released by the royals showcase the Downtown East Village location as a more commercial-oriented plan.

The hope is for the ballpark to work alongside the preexisting Power and Light District to offer a slew of jobs, non stop entertainment, more retail, housing, hotels and office spaces.

Officials say the North Kansas City site is all about transforming an area.

A 90-acre development that will feature a more horizontal district design, with new hotels, green spaces, an exhibition center, a separate performance venue, housing, office and retail buildings surrounding the park.

“The experience, the economy, the community, brand, all of these things go into our thinking about what could be for Kansas City and a new ballpark district. We think it would be a great benefit for our community no matter which location we land and we are going to work hard to make the right selection.

The Royals plan to make that selection of their new home location in the next month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat

Latest News

KC-based Chicken N Pickle adds iconic duo in latest $10m investing round
FILE: A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between...
Arrowhead nearly misses top 5 of NFL stadium ranking
Details on North KC stadium
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Survey says Clay County voters oppose sales tax for new Royals stadium