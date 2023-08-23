Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Community urged to report concerns after airsoft gun brought on school bus

FILE
FILE(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and students have been urged to continue to report any school safety concerns after an elementary school student was reported to have displayed an airsoft gun on a morning bus ride.

Seaman Schools USD 345 sent a letter to parents of Northern Hills Elementary School students on Wednesday, Aug. 23, following an incident that happened on a school bus this morning.

“This morning, on a bus ride to school, an elementary student brought an airsoft gun and was showing it to other bus riders,” the letter stated. “Our students were quick to report this to building staff so administration could quickly remove the student and their belongings from the hallway and conduct a thorough search as part of our investigation.”

Officials said appropriate measures were taken and the student’s family was contacted.

“We can assure you that every school safety matter is taken seriously, thoroughly investigated, with appropriate measures taken,” the district affirmed.

Administrators noted that it is their intention to keep parents informed of all safety incidents that happen at school and while the nature of some matters may be insignificant, it is still important to report all safety concerns.

“Our parents count on us to keep them informed and that includes notification of any safety-related incident in their child’s school,” Director of Communication for USD 345 Candace LeDuc told 13 NEWS. “Parents and students are encouraged to report safety concerns so we can quickly address and thoroughly investigate each report to ensure student and staff safety. Our community does a great job of working together with safety as our number one priority.”

To report a safety issue within the Seaman School District, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on...
HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care

Latest News

Zackary Young was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was...
Docs: Suspect charged with first-degree murder after deliberately hitting Liberty woman
Suspect in custody after Tuesday night stabbing in KCMO
High school football is back in action in the Mid-South
Kansas City heatwave impacts Friday night high school football games
The 35th annual Lake of the Ozark Shootout takes place Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.
America’s biggest charity power boat race takes place this weekend
The 35th annual Lake of the Ozark Shootout takes place Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.
America's biggest charity boat race