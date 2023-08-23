Belton Police: Suspect in custody after assaulting officer

BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Belton Police officer.

The Belton Missouri Police Department said officers were dispatched to a welfare check at a convenience store at Missouri 58 Highway and Belray Boulevard to a man who was reported to be passed out in a dark Oldsmobile. According to the report, the man had a glass pipe in his lap and the vehicle still running next to a fuel pump.

When officers approached the vehicle, Belton Police said the suspect assaulted an officer while fleeing.

Belton Police said officers spikes the suspect’s car and continued to pursue him westbound into Kansas on I-435 Highway.

Eventually, the man bailed from his vehicle in the area of I-435 and Roe, attempting to hide from officers in the area. With help from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department’s Helicopter Unit -- and other Kansas agencies -- Belton PD said the suspect was taken into custody safely at 4:28 p.m.

