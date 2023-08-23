Battle of the ballparks: Downtown vs. North KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are looking to transform downtown or revitalize North Kansas City depending on where the new stadium ends up.

They released new renderings Tuesday showcasing their plans to build a ballpark district in either location. Downtown would stretch across 27 acres of land from 9th Street to 14th and Cherry St. to Charlotte St. just blocks from Power and Light. The North Kansas City location would sit on a 90-acre plot of land.

Some pros for the downtown location include building upon the downtown development already there which includes Power and Light, T-Mobile center, housing options, streetcar accessibility, and plenty more happening downtown.

“I do think downtown area just for accessibility, bars, transportation will obviously be easier for people to get from the stadium to the bar and then home,” says Tyra Lyday.

Some fans of the move believe it’ll properly showcase Kansas City to those watching games.

“I’d pick it because it’s easier to get to and I think it’ll be more dynamic. If you notice on TV the first thing the cameras do is pan the city and that ballpark right there in the city is dynamic people look at it and say wow I want to be there,” says Victor Salazar.

Royals higher-ups said the East Village is more commercially-focused, intended to harmonize the downtown development, and bring 20,000 jobs during the construction phase.

A circumstance that stands out with a downtown move too is the Chiefs and Royals lease to Jackson County that doesn’t expire until 2031. They would remain in the county so they could seek to extend the lease.

The late contender for the new stadium is still alive in the fight -- North Kansas City.

The 90-acre development area features a more horizontal approach with new hotels, green spaces, and an exhibition center, a separate performance venue, housing, offices, and retail buildings would surround it.

We previously reported about a survey conducted by Bold Decision that found Clay County voters would rather have it there rather than downtown, but 70% of the voters said they would oppose a new sales tax for the purpose of funding a new stadium. Only 22% would support it.

Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman said the experience, economy, and community factors in.

“All of these things go into our thinking about what could be for Kansas City and a new ballpark district. We think it would be a great benefit for our community no matter which location we land and we are going to work hard to make the right selection,” he said.

The Royals are continuing to negotiate with political and business leaders involved with both proposed locations. They plan to make a decision in the next month.

We’re excited to share the future vision of Royals baseball.



For more images and to learn about the economic impact of a ballpark district in both the East Village and North Kansas City, please visit: https://t.co/Cuz4H6wWD1 pic.twitter.com/KWbomvOo8B — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2023

READ MORE:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.