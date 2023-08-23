Arrowhead nearly misses top 5 of NFL stadium ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new ranking of NFL stadiums had Arrowhead Stadium just outside the top five ahead of the 2023 season.

The Athletic had 30 football writers rank the 30 NFL venues, with writers ranking their best and worst five stadiums across the league.

“It would be tough to find a better gameday atmosphere,” the ranking said of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which came in sixth. “The tailgating scene is outstanding and the crowd noise during games is among the best in the league. The venue has aged well considering the Chiefs have been playing there since 1972.”

Among AFC West stadiums, only Sofi Stadium (home of the Chargers) was ranked ahead of Arrowhead. Allegiant Stadium (No. 7) in Las Vegas will host this year’s Super Bowl.

Lambeau Stadium was the only stadium older than Arrowhead Stadium that appeared ahead of it on the list.

