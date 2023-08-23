Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Arrowhead nearly misses top 5 of NFL stadium ranking

FILE: A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between...
FILE: A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new ranking of NFL stadiums had Arrowhead Stadium just outside the top five ahead of the 2023 season.

The Athletic had 30 football writers rank the 30 NFL venues, with writers ranking their best and worst five stadiums across the league.

“It would be tough to find a better gameday atmosphere,” the ranking said of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which came in sixth. “The tailgating scene is outstanding and the crowd noise during games is among the best in the league. The venue has aged well considering the Chiefs have been playing there since 1972.”

Among AFC West stadiums, only Sofi Stadium (home of the Chargers) was ranked ahead of Arrowhead. Allegiant Stadium (No. 7) in Las Vegas will host this year’s Super Bowl.

Lambeau Stadium was the only stadium older than Arrowhead Stadium that appeared ahead of it on the list.

The full list can be viewed here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat

Latest News

KC-based Chicken N Pickle adds iconic duo in latest $10m investing round
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Contrasting options available for new Royals ballpark district
Details on North KC stadium
The Royals unveiled images for what a ballpark and entertainment district would look like in...
Survey says Clay County voters oppose sales tax for new Royals stadium