America’s biggest charity power boat race takes place this weekend

Lake of the Ozarks 35th Shootout will kick off tonight and expected to have thousands of participants
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A premier boating event in the U.S. draws participants from all over and abroad for a great cause. The 35th annual Lake of the Ozark Shootout takes place Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27.

Director Leah Martin and Assistant Director Rickie Smith spoke with Shane Konicki Wednesday morning, to give details about this year’s 35th Shootout.

The two-day event will take place over the weekend but there is much more in store even before the actual race.

“Street party will kick off tonight with about 120 boats...people can enjoy meeting the teams and meeting the racers, about 25,000 of your favorite people will be there,” Martin said.

The “On the Strip Street Party” will take place on Wednesday evening. Thursday, event goers can enjoy the “Poker Run and Greet & Party” before the weekend’s big events.

Saturday, the “Super Cat 4 Kids Live Charity Auction” will be held just as the races begin to get going. The weekend will hit a finale with an awards ceremony beginning at 4 p.m.

But America’s largest power boating race is not just about fast boats zipping across the waters of Ozark Lake. There is a bigger cause at hand and local charities reap the benefits.

According to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout website, the big event was able to donate $625,000 to over 30 different charities and 8 fire departments in 2022.

“It’s everything from schools to Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Firefighter to domestic violence shelters, and homeless shelters, and food pantries,” Martin shared. “You know, there’s really not an area of the non-profit community that we don’t touch and support here at the lake area.”

For more information, check out Lake of the Ozarks Shootout website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

