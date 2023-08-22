WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City area will learn more about the Royals’ plans to build a new ballpark and entertainment district.

The organization presented renderings, economic data, and other information on their two final sites -- one in North Kansas City and one in the East Village downtown -- Tuesday afternoon.

We’re excited to share the future vision of Royals baseball.



For more images and to learn about the economic impact of a ballpark district in both the East Village and North Kansas City, please visit: https://t.co/Cuz4H6wWD1 pic.twitter.com/KWbomvOo8B — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 22, 2023

KCTV5 first told you about the meeting Friday evening.

The information session is expected to include Brooks Sherman, Royals President - Business Operations, and Sarah Tourville, Executive Vice President - Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer.

The organization is expected to share the team’s criteria for the site that is eventually chosen, as well as other critical information about the project.

The new ballpark and surrounding district is expected to cost at least $2 billion. It is the largest public-private partnership in Kansas City history, according to the Royals. The Royals ownership group says the project will include at least $1 billion in private investment.

The meeting is not open to the public. KCTV5 will have complete coverage of the meeting Tuesday afternoon and evening.

This meeting comes less than a week after MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred visited Kansas City and lauded both potential sites as world-class. Manfred spoke in a private forum at the Urban Youth Academy about his viewpoint of a need for a new ballpark district for the Royals to compete with other organizations. You can watch the full conversation here.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver issued his support for a ballpark in the East Village and told KCTV5 he was excited by the presentation and what he heard from Manfred.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.