Pedestrian struck and killed Monday evening south of Warrensburg

FILE — The pedestrian was identified as Kyle Pitts, a 26-year-old from Warrensburg.
FILE — The pedestrian was identified as Kyle Pitts, a 26-year-old from Warrensburg.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man died Monday evening after was hit by a car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a gray Dodge Ram 1500 was driving southbound on Missouri Business Highway 13 about 8: 40 p.m. when it approached a man who was in the roadway.

The truck driver swerved but struck the pedestrian, later identified as 26-year-old Kyle Pitts. He was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center, where he died shortly before 10 p.m.

