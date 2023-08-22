Pedestrian struck and killed Monday evening south of Warrensburg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old man died Monday evening after was hit by a car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a gray Dodge Ram 1500 was driving southbound on Missouri Business Highway 13 about 8: 40 p.m. when it approached a man who was in the roadway.

The truck driver swerved but struck the pedestrian, later identified as 26-year-old Kyle Pitts. He was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center, where he died shortly before 10 p.m.

