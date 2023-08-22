Aging & Style
State Auditor vows to get answers for homeowners in Jackson County

FILE: Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said he was "ready to perform a comprehensive review" of the 2023 Jackson County Property Tax Asessments.
By Angie Ricono and Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said he’s ready to dig into the issues within the 2023 Jackson County property tax assessment.

On Monday, the Jackson County Legislature voted 8-1 to request the audit. 

In a letter sent to Fitzpatrick, Chairman Daron McGee shared a copy of the resolution and said he’s hopeful that an independent audit will provide assurance that the 2023 property assessment was “performed in accordance with all applicable state and county statutes and regulations governing the assessment process.”

The State Auditor has already informed Jackson County Executive Frank White that his office is investigating complaints from homeowners. This request by the legislature is in addition to that investigation.

Fitzpatrick appeared eager to get the questions resolved. In a statement, Fitzpatrick responded:

I want to thank the Jackson County Legislature for acting to approve a resolution authorizing my office to conduct an audit of the assessment process. We are ready to perform a comprehensive review that we hope will give taxpayers some much-needed answers on why Jackson County continues to see increases in assessed value that are significantly higher than what we see in other counties.

Scott Fitzpatrick, Missouri State Auditor

