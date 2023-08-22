Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Ray-Pec School District opens campus exclusively for high school freshmen

File: Ray-Pec School District opens campus exclusively for high school freshmen
File: Ray-Pec School District opens campus exclusively for high school freshmen(Dakota News Now)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - Back-to-school week continues for students in the Show Me state, the Ray-Pec School District is the latest to head back to class. This year, the district has opened a brand new center, which will welcome only incoming freshmen.

The 9th Grade Center is transformed into a full middle school-high school combination. Ray-Pec Superintendent, Dr. Mike Slagle, described the space as flexible, with collaborative learning spaces for students.

The center will only house ninth-grade students for now, with a plan to make the building a second high school over the course of the next decade. At this point in time, there is only one high school in the district.

Ray-Pec also has seven elementary schools and two middle schools.

“Bringing students here for their ninth-grade year is a great transition time,” Dr. Slagle said. “They’re still going to be very much a part of the high school activities back at the main campus.”

Dr. Slagle said overcrowding was the main reason for building a new center. The Ray-Pec School District is the third largest district in Missouri among those with only one high school.

“This is going to provide us enrollment relief and a buffer time frame before we get into that full second high school campus,” Dr. Slagle said.

The district invested a total of roughly $300,000 for additional safety modifications in each school. The improvements include buzzer systems at entrances, strengthened windows, and camera improvements in hallways.

READ MORE: Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat
High school coaches amending practice schedules to beat scorching heat
Independence moving to four day school week as students head back to class

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

Norht Kansas CityKCTV5 Schools superintendent Dr. Daniel Clemens
BACK TO SCHOOL: Sit-down conversation with North KC Schools superintendent Dr. Daniel Clemens
BACK TO SCHOOL: Sit-down conversation with North KC Schools superintendent Dr. Daniel Clemens
J. Rieger & Co. logo
Kansas City distillery expands, offering historic spirits to new crowd
FILE — The pedestrian was identified as Kyle Pitts, a 26-year-old from Warrensburg.
Pedestrian struck and killed Monday evening south of Warrensburg