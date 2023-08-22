One-time international pop star, KC resident Ray Hildebrand dies at 82

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A one-time international pop star who gave it all up to move to Kansas City has died.

Ray Hildebrand reached immediate stardom after he wrote and performed the song “Hey Paula” in 1963. The song was a huge success and climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Hildebrand toured the world and performed on the Dick Clark Caravan of Stars.

His star was so big in the early 60s that when he met The Beatles it was them asking if they could get a picture with him. But at the height of Hildebrand’s success he quit show business.

“If you’re famous it’s because you’re either on television or you’re traveling and going places and you’re never home,” Hildebrand said during an interview with KCTV a decade ago. “And if you’re never home you don’t have any relationships.”

Hildebrand made quite the career change by moving to Kansas City to take a job with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He planted roots and raised a family in Kansas City.

Funeral services are this Saturday. Ray Hildebrand was 82.

