Lawrence man pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 70-year-old man last year.

Anthony M. Royal, 56, admitted he was driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a stop sign and hit another car. The crash happened near Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billings Parkway on April 8, 2022.

Court records show the crash was the third DUI on Royal’s record.

Royal will be sentenced on Nov. 1.

