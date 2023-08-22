KU women’s basketball schedule released for Cayman Islands Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks will have some stiff competition in November.

In the first year of this tournament for the women, Kansas will play Virginia Tech and the University of Connecticut. The Hokies are coming off a Final Four appearance while the Huskies made it to the Sweet 16 last year as well.

This will be the first meeting for Virginia Tech and KU while this is the third meeting between UConn where they hold a 2-0 record against the Jayhawks.

Kansas will first meet Virginia Tech, who played in the Final Four last season, on Friday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. CT, before taking on perennial power UConn on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 6:30 p.m. CT in the final game of the tournament.

