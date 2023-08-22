KCPS superintendent outlines decision to release students early for entire first week of class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, Kansas City Public Schools announced that it would be dismissing students early for the entire first week of school.

The decision came as the heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.

KCPS superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said Tuesday it wasn’t a decision her staff wanted, but by getting bodies in the classroom, they realized this was the best decision.

Collier added the other decision considered was to cancel school entirely, but it was not how the district to begin its academic year.

She went on to say a bond from the city to better the facilities will help solve many of the infrastructure issues — like HVAC systems — in their schools.

The following schools will release at 10:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

Central High School

East High School

Lincoln Prep

Lincoln Middle School

Northeast High

Paseo Academy

Southeast High School

Success Academy at Anderson

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.