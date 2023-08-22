Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPS superintendent outlines decision to release students early for entire first week of class

FILE —Dr. Jennifer Collier said many of KCPS' secondary buildings do not have central air...
FILE —Dr. Jennifer Collier said many of KCPS' secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday, Kansas City Public Schools announced that it would be dismissing students early for the entire first week of school.

The decision came as the heat index soared above 100 degrees and the district said many of its secondary buildings do not have central air conditioning.

KCPS superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier said Tuesday it wasn’t a decision her staff wanted, but by getting bodies in the classroom, they realized this was the best decision.

Collier added the other decision considered was to cancel school entirely, but it was not how the district to begin its academic year.

She went on to say a bond from the city to better the facilities will help solve many of the infrastructure issues — like HVAC systems — in their schools.

The following schools will release at 10:50 a.m. daily through Friday:

  • Central High School
  • East High School
  • Lincoln Prep
  • Lincoln Middle School
  • Northeast High
  • Paseo Academy
  • Southeast High School
  • Success Academy at Anderson
BACK TO SCHOOL: Catch up with KCPS superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

FILE: Indoor pickleball courts at a Chicken N Pickle.
KC-based Chicken N Pickle adds iconic duo in latest $10m investing round
Kansas City, Kansas, crime lab groundbreaking delayed due to heat
gavel
Lawrence man pleads guilty to deadly DUI crash
Authorities from Oklahoma were in Park City on Tuesday searching the property that once...
Authorities search property where home of BTK once stood