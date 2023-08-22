KCPD: Fatal motorcycle accidents well ahead of 2022 pace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is already an alarming amount of deadly motorcycle crashes this year.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, just this year, 13 motorcyclists have died, and it’s only August. It’s well ahead of 2022 when there were eight motorcyclists killed.

In 2021, there were 15 deaths in total. Sgt. Jake Becchina said there are three factors playing a role: speed, not using safety precautions like wearing a helmet, and driving while impaired.

“The number one thing that you can do to avoid a fatal motorcycle crash is to avoid that crash in general, and increasing your reaction and response time is a way to do that,” Becchina said.

According to data from KCPD, of the 13 motorcyclists killed this year, seven weren’t wearing helmets, and five of them were impaired.

“If you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, then your response time and your reactions go down naturally,” Becchina said. “We encourage people to wear motorcycle helmets whenever they are riding. Some crashes are unavoidable, and that helmet will protect your head in a crash.”

Becchina also encourages all drivers to be aware of motorcycles, saying other drivers play a role in keeping everyone safe on the roads.

“An old annex that I was taught growing up as a young driver is, look twice and go once,” Becchina said. “So, if every car does that before pulling out or before changing lanes or anything like that, then they’re more likely to see a motorcycle or to avoid accidentally running into a motorcycle.”

A motorcycle crash was the heartbreaking reality for the Hayes family on Aug. 8. Just before 10 p.m., a wrong-way driver on Barry Road hit 19-year-old Greg Hayes.

“He was such a good kid; he helped out a lot of people, he would do anything for anyone, and he had such big goals,” said his mom, Amy. “He was so intelligent.”

The Hayes family loves to ride motorcycles and would often take rides altogether.

“I made him go to motorcycle class; that way, he would know defensive driving, but that’s what he lived for, to have fun,” said his dad, Dave.

While it’ll never be the same, the family now rides to remember Greg.

“I have a great time; I’ll never change it up; I’ll still do it in his memory,” Dave said.

The Hayes family also hopes to encourage all drivers to take it slow and be aware of their surroundings.

“I wish people would put their phones down,” Dave said. “Pay attention to what you’re doing; if you’re driving, you need to pay attention to your driving and not be on your phone.”

