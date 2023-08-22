KC-based Chicken N Pickle adds iconic duo in latest $10m investing round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City-based pickleball business has added two Chief investors in the company’s latest investment round.

Chicken N Pickle, a company established in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2016, which has locations in Kansas City, Overland Park and Wichita -- as well as in Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Indiana and Colorado -- announced Aug. 16 that it had added two Kansas City icons.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were two of the investors leading a $10 million investment round that Chicken N Pickle said was raised from a friends and family investment round.

“The investors included in this round not only share our midwestern values, but also are dedicated to growing the sport and supporting our company’s rapid expansion,” said Kelli Alldredge, President of Chicken N Pickle. “We are humbled by the number of people who believe in Chicken N Pickle, and who also fully align with our core values and mission to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community.”

The company currently has fifteen locations open or under development.

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The two recently became investors in KC-based Chicken N Pickle.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Ed Zurga | AP)

Earlier in 2023, Chicken N Pickle announced Overland Park native Jack Sock as a minority investor.

“Form day one, people have been asking to invest and we are thrilled not only to be at that point, but to also have met our goal in our first friends and family round of investment,” said founder Dave Johnson. “This initial group was assembled as an invite-only effort and we’re excited for them to join us in growing our brand and extending our community impact efforts.”

Along with Chicken N Pickle, Mahomes is a franchisee of Whataburger, and has made investments in Whoop, BioSteel and other companies. In January, he joined his wife Brittany Mahomes as a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. He became a minority owner of Sporting Kansas City in 2021 after signing on as a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals in July 2020.

