Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas lawmakers call for action on heels of controversial newspaper raid

Prompted by the recent searches conducted at the Marion County Record newspaper, Democrats from...
Prompted by the recent searches conducted at the Marion County Record newspaper, Democrats from the Kansas House are proposing new policy to prevent such circumstances from occurring again.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Kansas lawmakers are calling for changes to state policy regarding search warrants.

Prompted by the recent searches conducted at the Marion County Record newspaper, Democrats from the Kansas House are proposing new policy to prevent such circumstances from occurring again.

“My first reaction was ‘How could that happen?,’” House Minority Leader Rep. Vic Miller said. “My second reaction was ‘What can we do to make sure that does not happen again?’ because it is intolerable that it ever occurred. It will have some lasting damage as it relates to chilling what we all believe in as a free press.”

Rep. Miller says he plans to draft a bill requiring any search warrant be signed by a district judge, prohibiting magistrate judges from doing so. In Kansas, magistrate judges do not have to be lawyers and have limited jurisdiction.

Miller says his initial efforts won’t solve the problem, but will keep the story alive until the Legislature goes into session.

“I’m trying to stir the pot,” said Rep. Miller. “What happened in Marion County is frightening. We can’t lose sight of the consequences here.”

Rep. Jason Probst spent 15 years at Hutchinson News. He says he witnessed search warrants be authorized with little to no consideration for the consequences.

“The ability of the press to operate freely and without fear of reprisal is foundational to a functioning democracy - and its importance is enshrined in our Constitution,” Rep. Probst said. “During my time as a journalist, I saw warrants signed without any real judicial oversight - and that’s something we all should be concerned about. I also saw the good that can be created in a community when a free and independent press can do its work without fear.”

The Kansas Legislature won’t go into session until January 8, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
Parkview Nursing Home at 128 North Hardesty Avenue was evacuated due to an HVAC failure on...
HVAC failure forces mass evacuation of nursing home
A new proposal for a stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals.
WATCH: Royals unveil renderings for new stadium, ballpark district locations
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care

Latest News

FILE — The Mill Creek Pool will close early Wednesday and Thursday due to the heat.
Olathe pool closing early due to forecasted heat conditions
KCPS Superintendent Jennifer Collier.
KCPS superintendent outlines decision to release students early for entire first week of class
KCPS superintendent addresses heat-related issues during first week of class
Heat Warning
FORECAST: Excessive heat extends another day but chances of cooler temperatures are on the horizon
Excessive heat extends another day but chances of cooler temperatures are on the horizon
Excessive heat extends another day but chances of cooler temperatures are on the horizon