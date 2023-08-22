Aging & Style
Kansas lawmaker introduces legislation on search warrant reform

Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of...
Surveillance video released on Monday shows Marion police and deputies raiding the home of 98-year-old Joan Meyer, the co-owner of the Marion County Record, a day before she died.(Marion County Record)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - House Democratic Leader Vic Miller and State Representative Jason Probst on Tuesday introduced legislation to reform search warrant policy and discuss recent news events.

The draft legislation introduced would remove the ability of magistrate judges to authorize warrants and leave that only to district judges.

Magistrate judges in Kansas don’t have as much power and authority as district court judges but can still oversee traffic and misdemeanor court cases. They can also approve search warrants in the judicial district they serve.

Eighth Judicial District Magistrate Judge Laura Viar approved the search warrants for the Marion County Record and the homes of the paper’s publishers Eric and Joan Meyer and Vice Mayor Ruth Herbel.

The Marion County Attorney pulled that search warrant last week saying there was insufficient evidence to create a legal link between the alleged crimes and the places searched.

Miller and Probst both say the hope of the legislation is to start the conversation before the next legislative session.

Minority leader Miller said limiting search warrants to district judges could be a way to at least slow down the process of police getting a search warrant.

“I don’t pretend to say that’s going to prevent a similar circumstance if district judges themselves don’t do more than what appeared to occur here in terms of interrogation prior to signing off on that search warrant,” said Rep. Miller.

Even with the proposed legislation, lawmakers wouldn’t take up a bill until the start of the session in January 2024.

