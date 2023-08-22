Aging & Style
Kansas City, Kansas, crime lab groundbreaking delayed due to heat

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A ceremony to break ground on a new state-of-the-art crime scene investigation lab is postponed.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department planned to hold the ceremony Wednesday morning. After looking at the forecast, the city decided it would be too hot for people to stand outside.

The police department will announce a new schedule for the event soon.

FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended to Friday evening

The groundbreaking is the first step as crews begin to build the 13,000 square foot state-of-the-art lab. The site is located at 49th Street and Armstrong Avenue. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit will also work out of the building.

