Jackson County debating joint detention center with KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have less than a month to decide if they want to join Jackson County and build a jail that’s got a $300 million price tag.

At the heart of this is finding out if it could save taxpayers money. Just about three weeks from now, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council will need to draw up all possible ways they could join this project with Jackson County and make sure it could save City taxpayers money while also benefiting the County at the same time.

The Jackson County Legislature had been planning to build a new jail for more than a year. Kansas City leaders expressed frustration that they weren’t made aware of all the construction plans - which include a Sept. 15 deadline for the next phase. Any delays could mean more funds are needed.

Based on the current system, some council members argue it would be cheaper to house city prisoners at the same facility as those in Jackson County custody. But County legislators have yet to see any research of their own or from the construction contractors that the county will benefit from sharing a jail with the city.

“One of my colleagues alluded to the fact that it didn’t save the county any money but if it saves the citizens of Kansas City money to me that is a benefit never the less,” Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca IV said. “So, I think there’s more to be determined whether there’s going to be a savings. Whether or not we should have shared facilities on one side instead of two jails across in someway. There are other occurring costs as well we have to try and calculate.”

“For the last 3-4 years we’ve been sending our prisoners to Johnson County, Missouri, and Vernon County, Missouri, which is about an hour drive both back and forth,” Kansas City Councilman Kevin O’Neill argued. “So we’re spending a lot of money in other areas that we don’t need to be. And we’re giving signature bonds to people that shouldn’t get them but we don’t have the space for them. And then when we take them down there, they don’t have to accept them.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas hopes the city can meet with Jackson County lawmakers to discuss this proposal before the Sept. 15 deadline.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.