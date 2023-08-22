‘I can afford it’: Jones threatens midseason arrival as holdout continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day, another snarling social media post from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. On Tuesday, Jones hinted at a potential arrival date if negotiations remain stalled between him and the organization.

Tuesday morning, Jones posted a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, featuring a sign with a message on it reading, ‘If it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind also.’

When a tweeter asked Jones “so when ya gonna show up,” the Chiefs’ defensive tackle said he’d report in Week 8.

Date Opponent Time Sept. 7 Detroit Lions 7:20 p.m. Sept. 17 @Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 p.m. Sept. 24 Chicago Bears 3:25 p.m. Oct. 1 @New York Jets 7:20 p.m. Oct. 8 @Minnesota Vikings 3:25 p.m. Oct. 12 Denver Broncos 7:15 p.m. Oct. 22 Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m. Oct. 29 @Denver Broncos 3:25 p.m. Nov. 5 Miami Dolphins (in Frankfurt, Germany) 8:30 a.m. BYE WEEK Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 p.m. Nov. 26 @Las Vegas Raiders 3:25 p.m. Dec. 3 @Green Bay Packers 7:20 p.m. Dec. 10 Buffalo Bills 3:25 p.m. Dec. 18 @New England Patriots 7:15 p.m. Dec. 25 Las Vegas Raiders 12:00 p.m. Dec. 31 Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 p.m. Jan. 7 @Los Angeles Chargers TBD

“That’d be a hefty tab,” said @ArrowheadLive in a quoted response.

Jones, who has made more than $67 million in career earnings, said he could afford to miss extended time to prove a point.

“I can afford it,” he replied.

I can afford it — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) August 22, 2023

Jones signed a four-year, $80 million extension during the offseason before the 2020 season. He has an annual $1.25 million incentive in his contract if he reaches 10 sacks in a season. Jones reached that incentive with a career-high-tying 15.5 sacks in the 2022 season.

Kansas City plays its final preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 in their regular season opener.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.