Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
1 killed, 1 injured after large home explodes, officials in North Carolina say