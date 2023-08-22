Heat and humidity force KCPS to release students early first week back in class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The district is notifying families that school will be released early for the remainder of the week as many secondary schools do not have air conditioning (AC) units in all of the classrooms.

There are eight schools that will end the school day at 10:50 a.m. through Friday:

Central High School

East High School

Lincoln Prep

Lincoln Middle School

Northeast High

Paseo Academy

Southeast High School

Success @Anderson

13 schools will end the day at 11:50 a.m.:

Border Star Montessori

Central Middle

Garfield Elementary

Gladstone Elementary

Hartman Elementary

Holliday Montessori

King Elementary

James Elementary

Northeast Middle

Pitcher Elementary

Garcia Elementary

Trailwoods Elementary

Whittier Elementary

11 schools will release at 12:45 p.m. daily through Friday:

AC Prep

Banneker Elementary

Carver Dual Language School

Hale Cook Elementary

Faxon Elementary

Foreign Language Academy

Rogers Elementary

Melcher Elementary

Phillis Wheatley Elementary

Success @ Knotts

Wendell Phillips Elementary

“We understand this might come as a sudden change, but the safety and well-being of our students and staff are always our top priorities. It’s important to note that many of our secondary schools don’t have AC units in all of the classrooms, and the existing AC units are struggling due to this unusual heat, and are not able to maintain a comfortable temperature within our facilities,” the district wrote in a statement Monday. “Considering these challenging conditions, we believe that allowing students to return home early is the responsible and safe choice. Our top priority, as always, is the safety and security of our students and staff. This decision, while difficult, follows our promise to responsibly care for your children.”

Lunches will be served before students are dismissed and athletic teams may still practice indoors. Local Investment Commission (LINC) continues to offer before-school care, but there will be NO afternoon LINC care or activities.

The @NWS has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for our area, and the heat index is expected to soar well over 100 degrees each day this week.



Because of this, students will be released early for the rest of the week.



More information on our website: https://t.co/pfWMNvUVdP — KCPS (@kcpublicschools) August 21, 2023

“We acknowledge that this situation might bring about added challenges and uncertainties for your family, and we genuinely appreciate your understanding during these trying times. Your patience and support mean a great deal to us, and we’re truly grateful for the community we have here at KCPS,” it went on to say.

