Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Bishop Miege, Mizzou star’s comeback cut short as Bills put DE on IR

Indianapolis Colts guard Arlington Hambright, right, blocks against Buffalo Bills linebacker...
Indianapolis Colts guard Arlington Hambright, right, blocks against Buffalo Bills linebacker Shane Ray during the second half an NFL preseason football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A comeback attempt for a former Bishop Miege and Missouri star was cut short Monday.

The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive end Shane Ray was put on season-ending injured reserve after he was injured Saturday night during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ray had not appeared in a regular-season NFL game since the 2018 season. He began his career with a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos after being selected 23rd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in his rookie year.

He was selected by the Broncos five picks after the Kansas City Chiefs selected cornerback Marcus Peters.

Ray was signed and released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The former Stag and Tiger star left the preseason game Saturday after playing 12 snaps due to a hamstring injury.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks visits Hair Salon KC ahead of Arrowhead show
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
2 people seriously injured in Independence, woman shot 4 times
Soulja Boy
Rap star, Soulja Boy to perform in Kansas City on Sunday
A beloved killer whale held in captivity for more than 50 years died at the Seaquarium in...
Body of orca Tokitae removed from Miami Seaquarium
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger

Latest News

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) runs onto the field with teammates before an...
K-State’s Beebe among AP First Team All-Americans
Keeping cool during practice
High school coaches amending practice schedules to beat scorching heat
Keeping cool during practice
High school coaches amending practice schedules for heat
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco catches a ball during NFL football training...
Pacheco return possible during Saturday’s preseason game