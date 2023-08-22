Former Bishop Miege, Mizzou star’s comeback cut short as Bills put DE on IR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A comeback attempt for a former Bishop Miege and Missouri star was cut short Monday.

The Buffalo Bills announced that defensive end Shane Ray was put on season-ending injured reserve after he was injured Saturday night during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ray had not appeared in a regular-season NFL game since the 2018 season. He began his career with a four-year stint with the Denver Broncos after being selected 23rd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft and won the Super Bowl with the Broncos in his rookie year.

He was selected by the Broncos five picks after the Kansas City Chiefs selected cornerback Marcus Peters.

Ray was signed and released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

The former Stag and Tiger star left the preseason game Saturday after playing 12 snaps due to a hamstring injury.

He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

