FORECAST: Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under life-threatening heat with poorer air quality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Before we get into the extreme heat of today’s forecast, I want to start off on a cooler note. Looks like this massive ridge of warm air will revert back west as we usher in a front from the north by this weekend. This will aid in not only decreasing humidity through the rest of this week but will also drop temperatures significantly by this weekend. Saturday’s forecast is expected seasonable in the upper 80s while Sunday’s forecast yields temperatures 3 to 5° below average. This does come attached to a wet weather threat that we’re holding at a 30% chance at this time, but more likely will increase those rain chances moving forward. Sunday looks to be the best bet for wet weather and the potential does come attached to a wet weather threat that we’re holding at 30% chances at this time but more likely will increase those rain chances moving forward. Sunday looks to be the best bet for wet weather and the potential for strong storms.

In the meantime, exceptional heat impacts us even this morning as low temperatures are hovering in the lower 80s with feel-like temperatures in the 90s. When is limited out of the east, mainly between 5 mph and 10 mph, so there’s no reasonable relief from the wind. By this afternoon high temperatures are expected to range between 95° and 100°. We have another day of heat ranging between 110° to 115° with local areas flirting very close to 120°. Not only are we dealing with this dangerous heat wave, but due to the heat and more sun, we will create more ground ozone, dropping our air quality down to unhealthy for sensitive groups. This will usher in an air quality alert for the day side and is expected to continue even Wednesday.

Temperatures will rise as we move forward through Wednesday and Thursday, as we finally start to shift this warm bubble back to the west. High temperatures will be more likely near 100° both Wednesday and Thursday. However, the humidity or moisture content at the surface will lessen. This means even though we have a hotter air temperature the feel-like temperatures will be less aggressive, compared to where we are today. 108 to 115° will be the range for Wednesday’s feel-like temperatures and for Thursday 105° to 110° will be more common.

Finally, we will get into the potential for wet weather and drop temperatures dramatically to the lower 80s by Sunday. The middle 80s will be more common through next week with partly sunny skies at this time.

