FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended to Friday evening

High pressure centered over our area will lead to several more very hot and humid days. An excessive heat warning has been extended to last until Friday evening as it will be dangerous to be outside during the day with little relief even during the evening and overnight. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper-90s, with some spots returning to triple digits while feels-like temperatures soar above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon. High pressure begins to gradually break down a bit for us and shift to the southwest, which should lead to some drier air.

This will help bring down the humidity, but it will still be hot. While heat index values will not be nearly as high it will be dangerous to be outdoors if you’re not taking extra precautions. We cannot stress this enough, that heat like this hasn’t been seen in our area for over a decade. As we head through the weekend we should finally see some relief with temperatures closer to normal after a cold front swings through. However, rain chances remain low at this time.

