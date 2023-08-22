Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended to Friday evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure centered over our area will lead to several more very hot and humid days. An excessive heat warning has been extended to last until Friday evening as it will be dangerous to be outside during the day with little relief even during the evening and overnight. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper-90s, with some spots returning to triple digits while feels-like temperatures soar above 100 degrees for several hours each afternoon. High pressure begins to gradually break down a bit for us and shift to the southwest, which should lead to some drier air.

This will help bring down the humidity, but it will still be hot. While heat index values will not be nearly as high it will be dangerous to be outdoors if you’re not taking extra precautions. We cannot stress this enough, that heat like this hasn’t been seen in our area for over a decade. As we head through the weekend we should finally see some relief with temperatures closer to normal after a cold front swings through. However, rain chances remain low at this time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher dies in crash
Blue Valley mourns after middle school teacher killed in car crash
More than 54,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
Jackson County homeowners record assessment department, turn over recordings to KCTV5
HNN File Image
Kansas City police search for driver after fiery crash kills passenger
School hallway generic
Kansas City Schools to release students early all week due to heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended to Friday evening
The forecasted heat index for the Kansas City area on Aug. 22, 2022.
FORECAST: Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under excessive heat warning
FORECAST: Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under excessive heat warning
FORECAST: Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under excessive heat warning
Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under life-threatening heat with poorer air quality
Weather Alert Tuesday as we remain under life-threatening heat with poorer air quality