Daniels, Howard on Golden Arm Watch List

KANSAS (KCTV) - Two of college football’s best quarterbacks are expected to lead teams in the Sunflower State this fall.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Kansas State quarterback Will Howard were named to the Watch List for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The Watch List was announced Tuesday and featured 48 nominees.

Last season, Howard relieved an injured Adrian Martinez and led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship Game win over TCU. Howard completed 59.8 percent of his 199 pass attempts, throwing for 1,633 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Daniels led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start before an injury to his throwing shoulder forced him out of a College Gameday showdown with TCU. He returned later in the season and put on a historic performance during the Jayhawks’ bowl game, when he became the first player in FBS history to throw for 500 yards, five passing touchdowns and run for another score in a bowl game.

